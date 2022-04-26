Deptford: 100 firefighters battling blaze on roof of London flats
There have been no reports of any injuries at this stage
Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters are dealing with a fire on the roof of a block of flats in Deptford, London.
Around 13 people left the building before fire engines arrived, the London Fire Brigade said in a statement. There have been no reports of any injuries.
Firefighters were called at 13:03 but the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Local MP Matthew Pennycook responded to the news of the blaze, saying: “Thank you to all those London Fire Brigade firefighters currently dealing with roof fire on Creek Road in West Greenwich. A relief to learn all residents evacuated safely. Please avoid the area.”
