Sixty firefighters tackle fire in high rise flats near Grenfell Tower
Half of a flat on the twelfth floor is on fire, London Fire Brigade said
Sixty firefighters are tackling a fire in a high-rise residential flat near Grenfell tower in West London.
London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines were at the scene and half of a flat on the twelfth floor was on fire. The block of flats on Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush is only a fifteen minute walk away from the site of the Grenfell Tower fire.
More to follow...
