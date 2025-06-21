Ministers ‘abusing’ anti-terror laws against Palestine activists – Humza Yousaf

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf has said the Government is “abusing” anti-terror laws against pro-Palestine activists as tens of thousands of protesters marched in London.

A protest organised by groups under the Palestine Coalition banner marched to Whitehall from Russell Square in central London on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers estimated that 350,000 people attended the protest, with those marching waving Palestinian flags and chanting “free, free Palestine” and “stop bombing Iran”.

Many protesters chanted “shame on you” as they walked past dozens of counter-protesters, organised by pro-Israeli group Stop The Hate, near Waterloo Bridge.

The Metropolitan Police said a person was arrested after a bottle was thrown towards the counter-protesters.

They added that “a group appeared on Waterloo Bridge trying to block traffic” following the protest, with officers intervening to clear the road.

The demonstrations come after reports on Friday that the Home Secretary will ban Palestine Action after the group vandalised two aircraft at RAF Brize Norton.

Yvette Cooper has decided to proscribe the group, making it a criminal offence to belong to or support Palestine Action, after footage posted online showed two people inside the RAF base, with one appearing to spray paint into an aircraft’s jet engine.

Addressing crowds at the national march for Palestine in Whitehall, former SNP leader Mr Yousaf said: “While we stand a stone’s throw from Downing Street, let’s make it clear to the Prime Minister: You try to intimidate us with your anti-terror laws by abusing them, but you’ll never silence us as we speak out against the genocide that you’re supporting.

“We’re not the terrorists – the ones that are literally killing children, they are the terrorists.”

A pro-Palestine protester said it was “absolutely horrendous” that the Government is preparing to ban Palestine Action.

Artist Hannah Woodhouse, 61, told the PA news agency: “The Government, since yesterday, have said they’re also going to start to try to proscribe peace activists who are trying to take action against the genocide – so Palestine Action are now being targeted by our Government, which is absolutely horrendous.”

Ms Woodhouse, who is from London, added: “Counter-terrorism measures, it seems, are being used against non-violent peace protesters.

“The peace activists are trying to do the Government’s job, which is to disarm Israel. The duty of any government right now is to disarm a genocidal state.”

Musician Paloma Faith told pro-Palestine campaigners that she would not “stick to music and stay away from politics”.

Speaking to crowds at the march, the songwriter, 43, added: “Those who facilitate these crimes against humanity need to be made accountable, not those of us who are compassionate and humane enough to stand against it.”

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told protesters that politicians were seeking to “turn people who protest against the invasion of Iran or the occupation of Palestine into terrorists”.

Some protesters were carrying Iran flags, with others hoisting signs – distributed by the Islamic Human Rights Commission – that read “choose the right side of history” alongside a photo of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Human rights group Liberty said banning Palestine Action “would be a huge step change in how counter-terror laws are applied”.

Sam Grant, its external affairs director, said in a statement: “Targeting a protest group with terrorism powers in this way is a shocking escalation of the Government’s crackdown on protest and we urge the Home Secretary to rethink.

“It’s clear the actions of Palestine Action don’t meet the Government’s own proportionality test to be proscribed as a terrorist group, but the consequences for the group’s supporters if ministers go ahead would be heavy – with things like wearing their logo carrying prison sentences.

“This move needs to be viewed in light of the sustained crackdowns on protest we have seen from successive governments over recent years, and the worrying fact that there are more and more non-violent protesters spending years in prison.”

The Palestine Coalition is comprised of a number of different groups, including the Palestine Solidarity Campaign and Stop The War.