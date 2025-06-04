Beyonce to bring Cowboy Carter Tour to London for six nights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer Beyonce is to bring her Cowboy Carter Tour to London for six performances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 43-year-old will perform her first show in the run on Thursday, followed by shows on June 7, 10, 12, 14, and 16, after the tour for her eighth studio album began in April in the US in Inglewood, California.

The singer last performed in the UK in 2023 on the Renaissance World Tour, which saw her play five dates at the same London venue, and will arrive in the capital having just played five dates in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

So far in the tour, Beyonce’s set has seen her perform classic hits such as Love On Top, If I Were A Boy and Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It), along with tracks from her latest album, which saw her move into country music, including Texas Hold ‘Em, 16 Carriages and II Most Wanted.

The Houston-born star has also been performing covers of The Beatles’ Blackbird and Dolly Parton’s Jolene.

Doors are expected to open at 5pm for the show, and the singer has not had a support act on the tour so far.

Following the UK gigs, the singer will move on to Paris, where she will play three nights at the Stade De France, before returning to the US to conclude the tour.

Beyonce announced the London dates after finally winning the album of the year Grammy this year for Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024, she also won the best country album Grammy as well as the country duo/group performance award for her song featuring Miley Cyrus, titled II Most Wanted.

The singer had previously failed to secure the best album prize with 2008’s I Am … Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyonce, 2016’s Lemonade and 2022’s Renaissance, and dedicated her win to Linda Martell, who features on the album, who was the first black woman to play the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.

The 67th Grammy Awards, held in February, saw the singer extend her lead as the most decorated artist in the event’s history with 35 awards.

In March, the King hailed Beyonce as “exceptional” during his online radio show, The King’s Music Room, and congratulated her on her first album of the year Grammy.

Beginning her career alongside Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams in Destiny’s Child during the 1990s, Beyonce has gone on to have six UK number one singles and five UK number one albums.

She married rapper Jay-Z, real name Shawn Carter, in 2008, and the couple have three children – Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir.