A leading hospital in London has reportedly apologised to over 100 women who had their eggs and embryos frozen at the clinic for potential damage to them.

Guy’s Hospital in London revealed that the damage was caused by a faulty freezing solution used at its NHS-operated clinic during September and October 2022.

The hospital has identified a manufacturing issue with the solution that could negatively affect the viability of frozen eggs and embryos upon thawing.

This has impacted women who underwent cancer treatment, potentially affecting their ability to conceive with their own eggs in the future, according to BBC.

The Human Fertilisation & Embryology Authority [HFEA] has been informed and an investigation is ongoing, with measures being put in place to prevent such incidents in the future.

HFEA reportedly issued a safety notice in February last year to all clinics regarding a faulty freezing solution, despite it being used months earlier at Guy’s Hospital’s Assisted Conception Unit.

A spokesperson for Guy’s and St Thomas’s NHS Foundation Trust said the manufacturing issue “may adversely impact the chance of frozen egg or embryo survival during thawing”.

The spokesperson added: “We have contacted all of those affected, and apologised for the delay in doing so and any distress this may have caused.

“We are supporting those who may have been impacted, including through our counselling service, and would urge anyone with concerns to speak to us directly via the dedicated phoneline we have set up.”

Rachel Cutting, HFEA’s director of compliance, said: “We appreciate any incident may be concerning to patients.

“We advise patients to contact their own clinic to raise any queries or concerns, as the clinic is best placed to advise individuals on how they may, or may not, have been affected.”