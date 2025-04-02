Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Londonderry to Heathrow flight route secured for two more years

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald made the announcement of £4.626 million of funding for the flight route.

Jonathan McCambridge
Wednesday 02 April 2025 14:01 BST
Direct flights between City of Derry Airport and Heathrow have been secured for two more years (Liam McBurney/PA)
Direct flights between City of Derry Airport and Heathrow have been secured for two more years (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

Direct flights between Londonderry and Heathrow will continue to be subsidised for two more years

Stormont Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald made the announcement of £4.626 million of funding from her department and Westminster’s Department for Transport.

It will ensure the continuation of flights between City of Derry Airport (CoDA) and Heathrow until March 31 2027.

Airline Loganair operates the flights.

Ms Archibald said: “I am pleased to announce the funding of this important route between the City of Derry Airport and London Heathrow for an additional two years.

“This route plays a vital role in providing the north west with connectivity to other parts of Europe and the rest of the world through the PSO (public service obligation) route to London Heathrow.

“CoDA acts as a catalyst for the local and regional economy by providing enhanced air connectivity and tourism benefits, whilst also contributing to the wider economic growth of the north west region.”

In 2017 the Department for Transport granted the public service obligation between CoDA and London.

A PSO air routes sees the government support flights which may not otherwise be commercially viable.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in