Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

All five of the cavalry horses which bolted through London earlier this year are expected to make a “remarkable” return to military duty – with three set to take part in next week’s Trooping the Colour parade.

In an update on Tuesday, the British Army said three of the injured horses – Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish – are already back on duty and “against all expectations, are looking likely to take part” in the King’s Birthday Parade on 15 June.

The remaining two injured horses – Vida and Quaker – are “enjoying a summer holiday” in the country but look set to return to work in due course, said the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment (HCMR).

( Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire )

Three of the injured soldiers are back on duty and two are continuing to convalesce, but are also expected to make a full return to service, the regiment said.

There has been an outpouring of concern for the wellbeing of the horses since they made global headlines with a panicked gallop through central London, leaving pools of blood and a lengthy trail of damage in their wake.

The cavalry horses threw their riders and bolted after being spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel while on an exercise in Belgravia on 24 April.

The horses smashed into a tour bus and taxis, with two followed by police for five miles during the morning rush hour as tourists fled from their path.

Ambulance crews treated four people in three separate incidents in Buckingham Palace Road, Belgrave Square and at the junction of Chancery Lane and Fleet Street, in the space of 10 minutes.

The horses were spooked by rubble being dropped through a plastic tunnel ( London City Walks on YouTube )

Once Trojan, Tennyson, and Vanquish were well enough to travel after the incident, they were sent for respite at The Horse Trust in the Chilterns until they were fit to return to London.

On the same day that those three horses returned to Hyde Park Barracks, Vida and Quaker – the two most severely injured – were pronounced fit to travel and arrived at The Horse Trust for their respite care, having been discharged from veterinary care in London, the Army said.

Vida and Quaker “made a remarkable physical recovery and showed great enthusiasm and joy upon their arrival at The Horse Trust, galloping into fresh pastures”. Cavalry Grey Vida, who was seen covered in blood galloping through central London, “wasted no time in turning from white to brown as he rolled in the grass”.

“The horses appeared bright and in good spirits, clearly displaying a close bond with each other and the soldiers who accompanied them,” the Army said. “The facility offers a serene environment for relaxation, ensuring each horse receives personalised and attentive care.”

The horses will remain with The Horse Trust for as long as they need before being assessed for their suitability to return to work.

Additional reporting by PA