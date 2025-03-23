Hundreds march through central London to express solidarity with Palestine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of demonstrators have marched through central London to mark Al Quds Day, a global event held each year to express solidarity with Palestine.

Protesters gathered at Marble Arch on Sunday afternoon before marching down Oxford Street towards Portland Place, where a static rally was held near the BBC’s Broadcasting House.

Flags and banners were held in the air during the march and chants were heard.

A number of people spoke to the crowd at Marble Arch.

A group of Orthodox Jews also joined the protest, many holding banners, and an Israel flag was burned.

Hadia Saad, 55, said that in the 1980s she would come to march against apartheid, adding: “This to me is the same thing.”

She said: “For me it’s very important to be seen to be speaking out for the Palestinian people as it seems that our Government doesn’t.

“I’ve written to my MP, I’ve written to councillors and they come back with the same thing, ‘Israel has the right to defend itself’ – defend itself from people who are homeless and starving.”

Luba Majed, 42, said: “I think it’s inhumane what they’re doing, even if you take all the politics aside.

“I wouldn’t want any country or any race or any nationality be eliminated.”

Meanwhile, dozens of people joined a counter-protest, organised by pro-Israeli group Stop The Hate, which took place at the same time at Oxford Circus.

The counter-protesters waved flags and banners, and chanted.

Scores of police officers separated the two groups at Oxford Circus.

Conditions were imposed on both protests to minimise public disruption, the Metropolitan Police said.

The pro-Palestine rally has been criticised in the past after participants flew flags of the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group and brandished signs with allegedly antisemitic messages.

Last year during the annual Al Quds Day demonstration, 10 people were arrested, the Metropolitan Police said at the time.