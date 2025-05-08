Iran ‘categorically rejects’ any involvement in alleged Israeli embassy plot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Iran has “categorically” denied any involvement after reports said the Israeli embassy in London was the alleged target of five Iranian men arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act.

The men were arrested at locations across England on Saturday after a suspected plot “to target a single premises” was uncovered, the Metropolitan Police said.

The embassy in Kensington, west London, is understood to have been the suspected target of the alleged plot, according to The Times and other press outlets, but police declined to share further details.

In a post on X, Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said: “Iran in no uncertain terms categorically rejects any involvement in such actions and confirms that we have not been informed of any allegations via proper diplomatic channels.

“Iran has urged the UK to engage so that we may assist any probe into credible allegations. Timing and lack of engagement suggest that something is amiss.”

Mr Araghchi said there had been a “history of third parties bent on derailing diplomacy” and “provoking escalation resorting to desperate measures, including false flag operations”.

“Iran stands ready to engage to shed light on what has truly transpired, and we reiterate that UK authorities should afford our citizens due process,” he said.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, said: “There are significant operational reasons why we cannot provide further information at this time.

“As soon as possible we will look to share further details and in the meantime we would ask the public to remain vigilant and contact us if you have any concerns.”

The Israeli embassy has been approached for comment.

The five arrested were a 29-year-old man in the Swindon area, a 46-year-old man in west London, a 29-year-old man in the Stockport area, a 40-year-old man in the Rochdale area and a 24-year-old man in the Manchester area.

The first four men were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, and the fifth was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Warrants of further detention were secured on Monday for four of the men, with the 24-year-old released on bail with conditions to a date in May.

Another three Iranian men were arrested on Saturday at three addresses in London as part of a separate counter-terrorism operation under section 27 of the National Security Act 2023.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons on Tuesday the two operations that took place were some of the “largest counter state threats and counter-terrorism actions we have seen in recent times”.

Iran was the first foreign power to be listed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs) earlier this year, aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence.

It means anyone who is directed by the regime to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison once the scheme comes into force in July.

In October last year, the head of MI5, Ken McCallum, said authorities had stopped 20 state-backed plots hatched by Iran in the UK since 2022.