Prince of Wales joins those remembering victims 20 years on from July 7 attacks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prince of Wales has joined survivors and the bereaved at a July 7 memorial ceremony in Hyde Park to mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks.

A series of commemorative events were held on Monday to remember the 52 people who died when three Tube trains and a bus were bombed by fanatics in 2005.

In the afternoon William joined a number of relatives of those who died as well as survivors at the event, with music including Something Inside and Sometimes I Feel Like A Motherless Child performed by the London Gospel Choir.

The Hyde Park Memorial Service followed a morning ceremony at St Paul’s Cathedral, which saw the Prime Minister and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh among those who gathered to pay their respects.

The 2005 attacks, that also left several hundred people injured, were the worst single terrorist atrocity on British soil.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, survivors, emergency responders and bereaved relatives also attended St Paul’s.

The moving tribute saw 52,000 petals fall from the dome of the cathedral as the names of those who died were read by Saba Edwards, daughter of Behnaz Mozakka who died on the Piccadilly line, and Thelma Stober, who survived the Aldgate bomb.

The pair showed clear emotion and Ms Edwards stifled a sob and paused as she read her mother’s name.

Earlier, Sir Keir Starmer and Sir Sadiq laid wreaths at the July 7 memorial in Hyde Park at 8.50am on Monday, to coincide with the time that the first bomb went off.

They were joined by officials including Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley and Chief Constable of British Transport Police Lucy D’Orsi who also laid floral tributes.

In a statement issued to mark the anniversary, Sir Keir said: “Today the whole country will unite to remember the lives lost in the 7/7 attacks, and all those whose lives were changed forever.

“We honour the courage shown that day — the bravery of the emergency services, the strength of survivors and the unity of Londoners in the face of terror.

“Those who tried to divide us failed. We stood together then, and we stand together now — against hate and for the values that define us of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq said Londoners “will always choose hope over fear and unity over division”.

He added: “We remember the 52 people whose lives were cruelly stolen on that dark day and our thoughts and prayers remain with all of their loved ones, as well as the more than 700 people who were injured by these cowardly acts of hatred.

“We also pay tribute to those who ran towards danger on that terrible day.

“From emergency service personnel, to transport workers and members of the public who showed incredible courage and compassion by putting their own safety at risk to help those in need, their bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten.

“Two decades on – as we unite for a day of commemoration – I have a clear message for those who seek to spread division and sow hatred – you will never win.

“London’s determination to stand together is stronger than ever. We will always choose hope over fear and unity over division as we continue building a safer London for everyone.”

In his message to mark the anniversary, the King said comfort can be taken from the “spirit of unity” in London and the country more broadly, which has allowed the nation to heal.

He said: “Today, as we mark 20 years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible summer’s day.”

“We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones.

“We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass.”

“In doing so, we should also remember the countless stories of extraordinary courage and compassion that emerged from the darkness of that day.

“The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst.”

The King also stressed the importance of communities coming together in times of adversity.

He said: “While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination.

“It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal.

“As we remember those we lost, let us, therefore, use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us.”