A legal battle over a nine-year-old schoolgirl who died from an asthma attack linked to air pollution has been settled as the government apologised to the girl’s mother for her loss.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah – who had lived 82ft from the busy South Circular Road in Lewisham – was the first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death following a landmark inquest in 2020, after she suffered the fatal asthma attack in February 2013.

Three government ministers overseeing health, environment and transport departments have now told her mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, they are “truly sorry for your loss” as they settled a case over the death and vowed to clean up toxic emissions across the UK.

“Young children like Ella should not have to suffer because of our air,” the statement signed by the departments’ ministers - Emma Hardy, Andrew Gwynne, and Lilian Greenwood - read.

“You have advanced your claim with great dignity and explained your experience of the tragedy and the impact it had on you and your family. Ella’s suffering and death were a tragedy.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, the mother of nine-year-old Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, has been fighting for action on air pollution ( PA Wire )

“On behalf of the government departments who were party to the claim, we again take this opportunity to say we are truly sorry for your loss and to express our sincerest condolences to you as Ella’s mother, to her siblings, and to everyone who knew her. To lose a loved one at such a young age is an immeasurable loss.”

It marks a major step in the long battle to have the role of air pollution in Ella’s death recognised after her estate, over which her mother acts as administrator, sued the Environment Department (Defra), the Department for Transport and the Department for Health and Social Care, for compensation over Ella’s “illness and premature death”.

The departments have settled the claim ahead of a High Court trial for an undisclosed sum.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said she had been fighting for justice for her daughter for more than 14 years.

“Nothing will ever make up for the pain and suffering that Ella went through, or for the trauma of losing a beloved daughter and sister at such a young age. The loss to our family is immeasurable,” she said in a statement.

“I believe every child has a right to breathe clean air, no matter where they live, their ethnic background or their economic status. Ella’s story has been a force for change and I will continue to use her legacy to hold authorities to account.”

The ministers said in their letter that the government was aiming to tackle emissions.

“We are also conducting a comprehensive review of how we communicate air quality information to ensure members of the public, and vulnerable people have the information they need to protect themselves,” they said.

gMs Adoo-Kissi-Debrah said she had met with Ms Hardy, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, on Thursday morning to urge her more needed to be done to improve our air quality.

“I stand ready to assist her and the government to tackle what has become a public health crisis,” she said.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah sued three government departments over Ella’s death ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The settlement is the latest chapter in a long-running legal saga that saw the results of an initial investigation that did not link air pollution to the girl’s death quashed by the High Court following new evidence produced by an expert’s report.

In his ruling, coroner Philip Barlow said that Ella had been exposed to levels of two air pollutants, nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and particulate matter, in excess of the limits set by the World Health Organisation.

“Ella died of asthma contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution,” he said. “There was a recognised failure to reduce the levels of NO2, which possibly contributed to her death.”