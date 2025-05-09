Man, 87, who died after being robbed ‘would do anything for anyone’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An 87-year-old man who died after being robbed near a children’s playground in north London “would do anything for anyone”, a neighbour has said.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Goodchild Road, Manor House, to a report of a robbery at about 5.53pm on Tuesday.

London Ambulance Service also attended the scene and the elderly man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man died on Thursday and his family have been informed.

A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder, robbery, a racially aggravated public order offence and assault on police.

The victim has been named locally as John.

Neighbour Sandra Murphy, 65, said he was a “beautiful, kind man”.

She added: “He was a lovely old Irishman who would do anything for anyone.

“He was an engineer and he was busy every day, and went out every day – he used to do gardening with his brother.”

Ms Murphy said she planned to lay flowers in memory of John.

She added: “He was very particular about his appearance, every day he had a trilby hat and a suit on.

“People said they thought he was targeted because he had a briefcase.

“I said ‘he never had a briefcase’. He had a little holdall which he had his anorak and his umbrella in.”

Paying tribute to her neighbour, Ms Murphy said: “Even today, I texted one of his old neighbours. She said when they were around the corner in the old flats he used to do her garden for her and everything.

“He was so loved around here. No-one would have a bad word to say about John.”

A police cordon was in place until Friday morning metres away from the Spring Park playground and the Redmond community centre in Woodberry Down.

Local resident Erzsebet Thomas, 60, said it was “scary” to hear about the man’s death.

The hotel worker added: “Now I am very afraid of coming home here because of what happened.

“It’s so awful.”

Another local resident, who did not wish to be identified, said they had heard reports that John was robbed “after he went to a cash point”.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers, from the Met’s Specialist Crime North Unit and leading the investigation, said: “This is a horrific incident which very sadly resulted in an innocent man dying.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers.

“At this stage we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. However, this is a fast-paced investigation and I am appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or witnessed what happened to please contact the police.”

Assistant Chief Superintendent Brittany Clarke, who leads local policing in the area, said: “We know many people will be very concerned by what has happened and while we have a man in custody, local patrols have been stepped up.

“If you have any concerns please do speak to those officers. A man has lost his life in a tragic way and our thoughts remain with his family.”