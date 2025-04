Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Runners in the TCS London Marathon can expect dry, sunny conditions this weekend, with temperatures set to climb across the country in the coming days.

As many as 56,000 participants are anticipated for the 45th edition of the race on Sunday, potentially making it the world's largest marathon if the number of finishers exceeds the 55,646 who completed the New York Marathon last November.

Temperatures in London could reach 22C on Sunday, and the Met Office predicts the settled weather could bring highs of 24C to the South East by Monday. The forecast bodes well for the thousands tackling the 26.2-mile course.

Saturday will see the TCS Mini London Marathon, with approximately 17,000 children participating in the one-mile (2.6km) event.

Met Office spokesman Oli Claydon confirmed the favorable outlook, stating, "It’s looking like the marathons for both Manchester and London will be dry."

open image in gallery Temperatures are expected to be cooler when runners set off on their marathons on Sunday morning (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“There is an area of rain that’s going to push into western parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland through Sunday morning. It’ll break up pretty quickly and fragment into showers through the morning, bringing some rain and cloud across Scotland, Northern Ireland and far north of England, but conditions better for the South and across England and Wales.

“Temperatures shouldn’t be a problem for the morning, but the temperature will build during the day.

“Highs of potentially 22 degrees (are likely) in south-eastern England, but obviously that max won’t be seen until mid afternoon, so with most people getting under way in the morning, hopefully the cooler morning temperatures will be more comfortable for the runners.”

A heavy band of rain will affect Northern Ireland and some other westernmost areas on Friday before slowly clearing to the east overnight, but no weather warnings have been issued, the forecaster said.

Dry conditions and lighter winds are expected elsewhere across the UK, with low cloud and the chance of the odd shower clearing to give some warm spells of sunshine and highs of 18C in the South East.

Saturday will likely see patchy rain initially moving east across most of Scotland, England and Wales, with brighter conditions further north before sunny spells develop more widely into the afternoon.

Temperatures will stay around average with highs of 18C but “do start to tick up” as the weekend progresses, particularly on Sunday, Mr Claydon said.

While northern regions of the UK will continue to see some cloud and scattered showers on Monday, the rest of the country will stay dry and bright with temperatures of up to 24C in the South East.

“Generally speaking over the outlook, (it is) relatively settled with incursions of clouded rain at times, but some good sunny spells with temperatures increasing as we go into the start of next week,” the forecaster added.