London Marathon runner dies hours after completing race

An experienced runner died hours after completing the London Marathon.

Stephen Shanks, from Bingham, Nottingham, passed away suddenly on the journey home from the capital on Sunday, race organisers announced.

The 45-year-old’s “devastated” wife Jessica announced her loss in an emotional Facebook post, while runners from around the country paid tribute to their “friend”.

Ms Shanks wrote: “It’s with great sadness, that I wish to announce the loss of my wonderful husband, Stephen Shanks. His passing was sudden and out of the blue. He was returning home having spent the day participating in the London Marathon.

“As you can imagine I’m absolutely in shock and devastated.”

Mr Shanks completed the world-famous race last weekend in a nippy two hours and 53 minutes.

His local team, Holme Pierrepont Running Club, said he had won multiple championships across various distances, and travelled all around Europe to compete in events.

Mr Shanks styled himself as a “ParkRun tourist” and particulary enjoyed running in Poland.

Shanks celebrating with a drink after finishing the marathon (Holme Pierrepont Running Club)

The Nottinghamshire club said members were “shocked and saddened” to learn of his death.

A statement added: “He will be hugely missed and we offer our heartfelt condolences to our friend, his wife Jess.”

Marathon organisers said in a statement: “Everyone at London Marathon Events was deeply saddened to hear about the sudden death of Steve Shanks as he travelled home on Sunday April 23 after taking part in the London Marathon.

Runners pass over Tower Bridge in Sunday’s race (PA)

“The cause of death will be established later through medical examination.”

Sharing the statement of Twitter, organisers included a link to a fundraising page to gather donations for the Multiple Sclerosis Society. It is understood Mr Shanks had multiple friends with MS.

Matthew Clapp, who set up the fundraiser, said: “Steve was a keen runner never happier than running anything, from his local Parkrun, to the Bob Graham Round. But he was more than just a runner, he was musician, a knitter, and a renowned quizzer possessed of extensive knowledge of terrible pop music.

“He was a loving husband and soulmate of his wife Jess, treasured son and son in law, and a much loved friend. He will be greatly missed and always in our hearts and memories.”

Many runners paid tribute to Mr Shanks online, including Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts, who completed the marathon this year after a battle with cancer. She wrote: “So sorry to hear about this. Thinking of Steve’s family and friends.”

More than 48,000 runners were confirmed to have completed the marathon on Sunday in what organisers said was the biggest edition of the race ever.