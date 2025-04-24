London Marathon organisers boycott X over platform’s ‘descent into gutter’ and abuse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The London Marathon has become the latest organisation to boycott Elon Musk’s social media platform X, saying it has “descended into a gutter” since the billionaire took charge.

Event director Hugh Brasher revealed that the decision was made in January despite the London Marathon account having 190,000 followers on the social media platform.

More than 56,000 people are expected to take part in the 2025 event on Sunday, which could break the current record for finishers and will again raise millions of pounds for charity.

Mr Brasher’s comments came after he was asked about the recent online abuse directed towards British long-distance runner Eilish McColgan.

The 34-year-old – a Commonwealth champion at 10,000m in 2022 – recently said she is “numb” to negative comments on social media about her body shape.

Ms McColgan was accused of “looking like a skeleton” and having anorexia after she had posted a video of herself training on a treadmill.

open image in gallery Eilish McColgan is a regular victim of bodyshaming on social media ( PA Wire )

Her mother and coach Liz McColgan – who won the 1996 London Marathon – had hit out at the negative replies, labelling them “demeaning and abusive”.

Mr Brasher hit out at the trolls, saying: “I think it’s abhorrent the abuse that she’s had.

“How she has held herself and responded to that is exemplary.

“But there are some social media channels that are particularly vitriolic and are descending into a gutter. And as a result of that, London Marathon events have actually come off one of those channels.”

open image in gallery Event director Hugh Brasher revealed that the decision to quit X was made in January ( PA Archive )

The London Marathon director confirmed he was referring to X, formally known as Twitter, which was purchased by Tesla owner Elon Musk in 2022.

"Just looking at how that channel, the vitriol, it was ceasing to be a rational conversation, it was ceasing to be a positive place to be," he said.

"The London Marathon is about positivity.

“It is a force for good and we didn’t feel that channel shared those values and therefore we have come off that channel.”

In the wake of last week's UK Supreme Court decision that a woman is defined by biological sex under British equalities law, Mr Brasher also confirmed that the London Marathon would maintain its policy of prohibiting trans women from competing in elite and championship female races. The organisers will still allow them to take part in the mass participation event.

However, he said he will wait for further detailed reports from the Equality and Human Rights Commission as well as Sport England before taking any future decisions on the “complex” issue.

X has been contacted for comment.