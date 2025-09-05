Murder arrest after two women die five months apart in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman while he was under police investigation over the death of another woman five months earlier.

The 40-year-old was first arrested on suspicion of murder on April 1 after Carmenza Trujillo, 53, died in the Aylesbury Estate, south-east London, on March 17, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers and paramedics had responded to reports of an unresponsive woman in a building and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was released under investigation while enquiries continued.

Sheryl Wilkins, 39, was found unresponsive in Tottenham High Road at around 7.30am on August 24 and pronounced dead at the scene, detectives said.

The man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murdering Ms Wilkins and re-arrested on suspicion of murdering Ms Trujillo, the force added.

Post-mortem examinations were unable to determine how either woman died, the Met said.

He remains in custody and Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, leading the investigation, said: “My sympathy goes to the family and friends of both victims, who have been updated on this development and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“No woman should feel unsafe in our city, and we know this news will cause concern across communities. Our investigation is continuing at pace and remains a priority.

“I urge anyone who has information relating to either incident to contact us as soon as possible.”