A central London nightclub has been fined £120,000 for serving a substance commonly used to unblock drains instead of salt with its tequila shots.

Four customers were hospitalised after ingesting caustic soda, an alkaline also known as sodium hydroxide, while drinking at Tiger Tiger, near Leicester Square, on 7 December last year.

While preparing drinks for the group, a member of staff realised there was no salt at the bar.

He then went to an unlit area behind the serving area and used a disposable plastic cup to scoop what he believed was salt from a large white container he found on a shelf.

The customers then poured the white substance onto the back of their hands, licked it and drank the shot.

They immediately became unwell and the bartender realised something was wrong. Reports at the time suggested some customers were left bleeding from the mouth.

The barman tasted the substance himself and realised it wasn’t salt after burning his mouth and tongue.

Caustic soda is commonly used as a cleaning agent (Getty Images)

Water was given to the customers and the staff called emergency services.

The group was then taken to hospital for treatment and police officers who attended the incident confirmed that they identified a white container with a caustic soda label on it.

Tests were carried out on the substance and it was found to contain a PH level of 13 – a strong alkaline.

The bar and nightclub pleaded guilty to four charges under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work act at Westminster Magistrates Court on the 14th December, following an investigation by Westminster City Council’s Health and Safety Team.

But the judge gave one fine and put them all under Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act: Duty of employers to non-employees.

Councillor Aicha Less, deputy leader and cabinet member for communities, public protection and licensing, said: “The shocking details of this case show a lack of attention and proper process for handling toxic cleaning chemicals.

“This incident shows that overlooking basic safety measures can have the most serious consequences.”

She added: We hope the significant fine awarded in court acts to all businesses as a warning, preventing this from ever happening again.

“Westminster City Council’s Health and Safety Team will continue to work with all businesses in the city to make sure the highest levels of health and safety are consistently maintained, and staff are educated in safe practice.”