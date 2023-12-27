Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Dozens of firefighters are tackling a blaze at the atrium of a school in west London.

More than 70 firefighters are on the scene in Seagrave Road, Fulham, after they were called out to the fire at around 10am on Wednesday.

London Oratory School is based in Seagrave Road, and images from the scene show a row of fire engines leading up to the school gate.

The London Fire Brigade [LFB] said part of an atrium was damaged by fire in the four-storey building. Before adding no injuries were reported.

Former Prime Minister Sir Tony Blair’s sons are among the alumni of the prestigious catholic school, which has nearly 1,400 pupils between the ages of seven and 18.

Other alumni include Mission: Impossible star Hayley Atwell and members of post-punk outfit Television Personalities.

The school’s choir was also selected to contribute to the double-platinum award-winning soundtrack to The Lord of the Rings film trilogy.

Local MP for Fulham Greg Hands, posted on X: “Am concerned about this situation and am in touch with police.

“Lots of helicopter noise overhead this part of Fulham too.”

Police have said they evacuated a nearby shopping centre as a precaution alongside several homes.

The shopping centre appears to be Fulham Broadway Retail Centre as it backs onto the school grounds.

It is also right next to Stamford Bridge, home of Chelsea FC who have a home match against Crystal Palace later this evening.

A Scotland Yard said: “Police don’t know at this stage whether there are any injured persons inside the school.

“The cause of the fire is currently unknown and will be investigated.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: “Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters have been called to a fire at a school on Seagrave Road in Fulham. An atrium is alight in a four storey building with basement.

“Fire crews from Fulham, Chelsea, Kensington, Wansdworth, Hammersmith, Clapham, Lambeth and Soho fire stations are in attendance. The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The London Ambulance Service, which is on the scene, urged residents to close their windows.

Posting on X, the ambulance service said: “We have an incident response officer and hazardous area response team on standby at the fire in Fulham.

“Please avoid the area if possible and close your windows if you live nearby.”

More follows on this breaking news story...