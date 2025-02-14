Pro-Palestine group expects ‘hundreds of thousands’ to protest in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pro-Palestine group says hundreds of thousands will join a protest in London on Saturday, as the Metropolitan Police prepare a “significant policing presence” to halt clashes with counter-demonstrators.

The Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), with demonstrators from five other groups, will gather in Whitehall at noon before going to the US embassy in Nine Elms Lane, south-west London, where speeches will be made.

The protest comes after a proposal by President Donald Trump earlier this month for the United States to consider taking ownership of the Gaza Strip.

Mr Trump suggested the US could redevelop the war-torn territory into the “Riviera of the Middle East”.

Meanwhile, a counter-protest by Stop The Hate will take place at the junction of Grosvenor Road and Vauxhall Bridge, along the march route.

Scotland Yard said a “significant policing presence” is expected to be in place to ensure the groups do not physically come together.

The force has been in touch with the organisers and it has imposed conditions under the Public Order Act in relation to routes, assembly areas and start and finish times, to ensure disruption is minimised, it said.

Commander Glen Pavelin said that breaching conditions, or inciting others to do so, is a criminal offence.

The pro-Palestine march must set off by 1pm and stick to the designated route, and speeches must finish by 4pm, police said.

Stop The Hate demonstrators must disperse by 3.30pm, they said.

The PSC said it expects hundreds of thousands of demonstrators to be in the capital.