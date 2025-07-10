Man stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been stabbed to death in central London’s Knightsbridge with police launching a murder probe and investigating reports that the incident was a robbery.

Police, ambulance and air ambulance services responded to reports about a stabbing in Seville Street, near Hyde Park, around 9.30pm on Wednesday where a 24-year-old man, found injured, died at the scene.

Bouquets of flowers, cards and a blue candle were laid at the scene, with the victim named in one of the tributes as Blue Stevens.

One note among the tributes read: “We are all absolutely devastated without you. You took a piece of my heart with you.”

While other tributes said: “Forever in our hearts. Forever missed” and “May you rest in peace. Pray for the brokenhearted.”

The incident happened near luxury hotel The Park Tower Knightsbridge but did not involve any guests or staff, according to a Marriott spokesperson.

They said in a statement: “We are extremely saddened by this incident that occurred on the street adjacent to our hotel. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time.

“We can confirm that the incident did not involve any of our hotel guests or staff.

“As this is an active investigation, all inquiries should be directed to the Metropolitan Police.”

The pavement surrounding the hotel and adjacent restaurant Nusr-Et – run by Turkish chef Nusret Gokce, aka “Salt Bae” – was closed off following the incident.

No arrests have been made so far and a shortened cordon remains in place.

The man’s next-of-kin are aware and are being supported by specialist officers.

Superintendent Owen Renowden said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones following the shocking events that took place last night.

“Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command, supported by local officers, are working at pace to establish the circumstances of what happened.

“We are aware of reports that this incident was a robbery. Although this is an active line of inquiry, we are keeping an open mind about all possible motives and the exact circumstances are still to be determined.

“We understand the impact this incident will have on the local community and you will see extra officers in the area to help answer any questions or concerns.”

People are urged to call police on 101 referencing CAD 8521/09JUL, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, with any information.