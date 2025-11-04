Tottenham star Destiny Udogie ‘threatened with gun’ in London
Tottenham Hotspur said it is supporting the footballer and his family.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Destiny Udogie was allegedly threatened with a gun in north London.
The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation after the incident involving the 22-year-old while the club said it is providing support to Udogie and his family.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence following the incident in September. He has been bailed while inquiries continue, the force said.
On Tuesday evening, a Tottenham Hotspur spokesman said: “We have been providing support for Destiny and his family since the incident and will continue to do so.
“Given this is a legal matter, we cannot comment any further.”
Police were called at 11.14pm on September 6 to reports a man in his 20s had been threatened with a gun in Cockfosters Parade, Barnet.
A spokesman said: “Officers spoke to the victim and, during the course of their investigation, it was also a reported another man in his 20s had also allegedly been blackmailed and threatened by the same individual.
“No injuries were reported in either incident.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested on Monday, September 8 on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent, blackmail and driving without a licence.
“He has been bailed while inquiries continue.”