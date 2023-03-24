Drivers urged to check if they face £12.50 pollution fee as ULEZ expands

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Motorists across all of London will soon have to start paying £12.50 as Ulez expands - leaving 700,000 motorists paying for pollution fees, according to a new analysis.

The zone is currently limited to the area within London’s North and South Circular roads, but Mayor Sadiq Khan has decided to expand it to cover the whole of the capital, claiming this will boost air quality.

The RAC, which carried out the research, said the expansion of the zone from August 29 will have a “massive financial impact on motorists and businesses.”

It comes a day after Transport for London (TfL) claimed that nine out of 10 cars seen driving in outer London on an average day meet the Ulez standards, so will not be liable for the charge.

It also said that many drivers are switching from older, more polluting vehicles ahead of the expansion.

Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency figures obtained by the RAC show that 691,559 licensed cars in the whole of London fall into one of those categories.

This does not take into account other vehicles such as vans and lorries, or vehicles which enter London from neighbouring counties such as Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey and Kent.

RAC head of roads policy Nicholas Lyes believes cleaning up London’s air is a priority but the proposed changes will impact motorists and businesses heavily when driving through zones.

She said: “...the sheer number of vehicles that don’t meet Ulez emissions standards in Greater London suggests there will be a massive financial impact on motorists and businesses through having to fork out £12.50 every day they drive in the zone.

Mayor Sadiq Khan looks to improve air quality in London by expanding Ulez across the capital (PA)

“We desperately need more co-ordination between the mayor and the Government to help small businesses, tradespeople, NHS staff and carers who have no choice but to drive into the expanded Ulez for work purposes from outside Greater London.

“Consideration should also be given to those who work at night when public transport is greatly reduced in the outer boroughs.”

TfL is running a scrappage scheme for vehicles that do not comply with the Ulez standards.

It includes payments of up to £2,000 for eligible drivers such as those on low incomes or the disabled scrapping a car, and up to £9,500 for charities, sole traders and small businesses scrapping or retrofitting vans and minibuses.