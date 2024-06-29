Thousands attend London Pride as mayor Sadiq Khan leads the colourful parade

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Thousands have gathered in the capital for London’s annual Pride parade, with the capital centre decked in rainbows to celebrate the event.

Crowds lined the streets from Hyde Park to Trafalgar Square to watch the floats pass by, with dance performers, martial arts performers and party buses taking part.

An estimated 500 LGBTQ+ community groups and businesses took part which comprised of more than 32,000 people, while stages and street acts filled the streets of Soho.

Myriad groups were represented at the event (Tim Anderson/PA) ( PA Wire )

People take part in the Pride in London parade (Tim Anderson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Setting off at midday on Saturday afternoon, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan led the front of the parade alongside his wife, Saadiya Khan. The mayor was joined by Andrew Boff, a Conservative London Assembly member, and air quality campaigner Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah.

Among the myriad groups represented on the parade were Tesco workers, a marching band who treated crowds to a popular brass-version of Toxic by Britney Spears, and Ishigaki Ju-Jitsu – the UK’s largest LGBT+ martial arts club.

As the parade went down Piccadilly, spectators and participants danced and sang to loud pop music being pumped out of a Heart radio float.

Mr Khan said in a statement: “I’m delighted that London’s diverse LGBTQI+ communities and allies are once again joining together in the heart of our capital for our world-renowned Pride celebrations and march of solidarity.

“Pride is one of the highlights of my year and it is an honour to have been on every march since I was first elected as mayor in 2016.

Beside a Christian counter-protest was a cardboard cut-out of Jesus Christ holding a sign saying ‘I’m sorry about them’ (Tim Anderson/PA) ( PA Wire )

“This incredible event is a shining light for LGBTQI+ rights and shows why our city is a beacon for openness and inclusion – a place where you are embraced and celebrated for who you are. Our capital’s LGBTQI+ communities make a huge contribution to life in London.

“There is however still work to be done to achieve true equality, and as a proud ally, I’ll continue to stand side-by-side with our capital’s LGBTQI+ communities as we work to build a better London for all.”

Bikers also took to the streets for the parade (Tim Anderson/PA) ( PA Wire )

Among those to march were the group Queers for Palestine, who walked down Piccadilly chanting “there is no pride in genocide”.

The 50-person group held posters accusing Israel of genocide and condemning “pinkwashing” – the accusation that Israel takes a progressive position on gay rights to improve its international reputation.

Also in attendence were a small group of Christian counter-protesters who gathered alongside the Pride parade reciting religious sermons criticising the march.