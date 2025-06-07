Anti-austerity demonstration sees thousands protest Labour spending cuts in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands have gathered in central London to protest government spending cuts and welfare reforms, in a demonstration organised to send a message to ministers.

The People’s Assembly, the campaign group behind the event, anticipated a large turnout of trade unionists, campaigners, and activists. Among those on the slate to address the rally in Whitehall were MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Diane Abbott.

Organisers have criticised the government for implementing spending cuts that disproportionately affect the most vulnerable members of society.

Representatives from various organisations, including the National Education Union, Revolutionary Communist Party, Green Party, and the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, were present at the march's starting point in Portland Place.

The march commenced towards Whitehall shortly before 1pm, with a significant crowd participating.

open image in gallery Independent MP Jeremy Corbyn (C) holds a banner as he takes part in the "No More Austerity 2.0" march in central London on June 7, 2025 ( AFP via Getty Images )

Many of the protesters were holding placards that read “Tax the rich, stop the cuts – welfare not warfare”.

Other signs being held aloft said “Nurses not nukes” and “Cut war, not welfare”.

A People’s Assembly spokesperson said: “The adherence to ‘fiscal rules’ traps us in a public service funding crisis, increasing poverty, worsening mental health and freezing public sector pay.

“Scrapping winter fuel payments, keeping the Tory two-child benefit cap, abandoning Waspi women, cutting £5 billion of welfare by limiting Pip and universal credit eligibility, and slashing UK foreign aid from 0.5% to 0.3% of GDP, while increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP, are presented as ‘tough choices’.

“Real tough choices would be for a Labour government to tax the rich and their hidden wealth, to fund public services, fair pay, investment in communities and the NHS.”

The People’s Assembly said it is bringing together trade unionists, health, disability, housing, and welfare campaigners with community organisations under the slogan: No to Austerity2.0.

There will be also be speeches from trade union leaders, disability rights activists, anti-poverty campaigners and groups calling for more investment in the NHS and other public services.

The spokesperson added: “We face a growing threat from the far right, fuelled by racism, division and failed politics. We need to see people’s lives improve, we need to see the vulnerable cared for and an end to child poverty.

“On June 7, we march for education, for our NHS, for welfare, for refugees, against hate, and for a society in which our children can flourish.”