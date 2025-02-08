Devoted son saves father’s health a second time after donating kidney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A devoted son has given his father a new kidney after his organ function declined following chemotherapy treatment 10 years ago.

David Andrew, 57, from Southgate in London, had a chronic kidney disease as a result of chemotherapy he received for non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

His son, Joshua Andrew, 23, was found to have a kidney perfect for David as the pair have matching immune systems.

This was the second time Joshua has helped his father’s health after he donated bone marrow to aid his cancer treatment.

Before the operation, David underwent emergency surgery and rehabilitation after he broke his neck in a cycling accident early last year.

“I’ve really had to adjust. I’ve got my mobility back but my right leg is still weak,” said David.

“I can’t run, and I haven’t ridden a bike since then, and I don’t know if I ever will again.”

The operation went ahead, despite the accident, at the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead in January.

“The main thing was that I knew I wanted to help my dad. The nursing and surgery team at the Royal Free Hospital talked through every aspect of what was about to happen,” Joshua said.

David added: “The team here have been great. I was nervous about it for Joshua but they really put us at ease and explained everything clearly.”

Joshua thanked the donor team for being attentive and helping him stay calm before the operation.

He said: “Alison in the donor team was always so polite and put me at ease for any query or issue I had.

“You can tell that the nurses, doctors and everyone in the hospital really care about their patients.”

He also praised his mother, Lois, for her support in the lead up to the operation.

“My mum knew every appointment we needed to be at, every blood test and check-up, while supporting us both and making sure we were as ready as possible for the donation,” he said.

“It would have been impossible to do this without her.”

Lois said she feels “so proud” of both her son and husband.

“It’s actually difficult to put into words. David, for always just accepting what has been thrown at him and getting on with whatever treatment he requires to give him the best chance,” she said.

“Josh, for just saying ‘well why wouldn’t I do it for my dad?’”

David and Joshua are said to be recovering well following their surgery and hope to return to their normal routines soon.

David hopes to become involved with charity work to “give back” to others who have experienced similar conditions.

“If my recovery goes well I really want to give back to others through charity and possibly talk to people about my story,” said.

“I’ve tried to remain positive throughout everything and hopefully I can help others through similar situations.”

Joshua was travelling in Queensland when he received news from his family about his father’s kidney condition and hopes to return to Australia and continue travelling once he has fully recovered.

Alison Richardson, the live donor coordinator who helped the pair through their treatment, described Joshua as a remarkable young man.

“He is delighted that he has been able to do this for his dad and it has been a pleasure to look after him,” she said.

“He is only 23 and he has saved his dad not once, but twice.”