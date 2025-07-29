Man arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing at London business

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were fatally stabbed at a business premises in central London, police have said.

Emergency services were called to Long Lane in Southwark at about 1pm on Monday after reports of multiple stabbings inside a commercial property, where they found and treated four people for stab wounds.

A 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and three other men were taken to hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

A 27-year-old man later died in hospital, police said.

On Tuesday, police said a 31-year-old man, who is a British citizen and was initially detained in connection with the incident, was arrested on Monday.

He remains in hospital and his condition is not life-threatening, they added.

Detective Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, who leads policing for the area, said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the family and friends of the victims of this tragic incident.

“Our investigation continues at pace and we are working hard to understand the full circumstances.

“I understand there may be concern in the local community and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

“I would also encourage anyone who may be worried to speak to an officer.”

A crime scene remains in place and the investigation continues, the force added.

Police reiterated that the incident took place inside a business premises, and that a crime scene is in place at a nearby hotel where the arrested man entered.

Speculation that the man was staying at the hotel is not accurate, the force said.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 101 or report it online.