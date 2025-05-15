London St Pancras power fault hits Eurostar sparking travel chaos

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An overhead power supply failure at London St Pancras International has caused travel chaos on Thursday morning.

In an update on their website, Eurostar wrote: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply, your train is delayed.”

Their live timetable show delays affecting trains to both Paris and Amsterdam, with customers expected to wait at least one hour.

Taking to social media, one customer wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that she had been stuck on the train for an hour, while another said they had been given no information as to when their train would depart.

The issue has since been resolved, however disruption is expected until 10am with delayed or cancelled trains.

In a statement, National Rail said: “The power supply for our trains failed at London St Pancras International earlier this morning. Trains were unable to run between London St Pancras International and Stratford International.

“Response staff have restored the power and all lines and platforms at London St Pancras International are now open.”

open image in gallery Eurostar passengers have had their journeys delayed by at least an hour (Alamy/PA)

South Eastern Railway warned on social media that trains were unable to arrive or depart from the station this morning.

Passengers are being advised to use the London Underground and the Elizabeth Line between Stratford, St Pancras and other Central London stations to help travel via Victoria or London Bridge.

Meanwhile, Thameslink have warned that a separate issue with a faulty train at London Blackfriars had blocked the line, and has led to congestion in the city and “severe delays” travelling southbound from London.

It comes just weeks after several Eurostar trains between London, Paris and Brussels were cancelled or hit by delays ahead of the Easter weekend due to a power issue at the Gare du Nord station in France.