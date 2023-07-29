Appeal to London cabbies after Adidas bag containing child’s ashes left in taxi

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have appealed to black cab drivers in London after a father lost the urn containing his child’s ashes.

The man was carrying the ashes in an Adidas bag in a taxi from Fenchurch Street to Smithfield Meat Market on Friday morning at 6:30am (28 July).

City of London Police announced an urgent appeal to all black cab drivers on Twitter yesterday morning, which has already received over a million views.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of the urn is urged to contact the force on 020 7601 2222.

The general secretary of the London cab drivers’ trade union, Steve McNamara, told The Daily Telegraph he’s “not in the slightest bit surprised” about the ashes being left.

“The stuff that gets left in cabs is literally beggars belief. We’ve had babies and tens of thousands in cash,” he said, also citing dogs, prosthetic limbs and false teeth as previously misplaced items.

“People forget. The husband and wife get out of the cab, he pays the cab or she pays the cab, they think the other one’s going to get the baby.

“The most recent one we had a guy who left £35,000 cash in the cab and the driver handed it back to a police station.”

By law, anything left in a taxi must be handed into a police station, but sometimes police are unaware and refuse to take care of the items, Mr McNamara said.

“If the driver finds [the ashes], I can absolutely guarantee he’ll give it back but the problem is in cabs, people get in after you and can take it, he warned.

“We constantly receive messages all day long of people returning lost property and going to great lengths to do it - we had a guy drive from London to Norfolk to return something.”

The tweet has received thousands of replies from people sharing the appeal.