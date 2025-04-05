Hundreds gather in central London for protest against Trump administration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of protesters have gathered in central London as part of global demonstrations against Donald Trump’s administration.

Crowds gathered in Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon with banners which read “No to Maga hate” and “Dump Trump”.

The rally is one of hundreds of so-called “hands off” demonstrations around the world – including in cities across the US, Paris and Berlin.

The movement has been organised by more than 150 groups, including civil rights groups and trade unions.

In London, demonstrators voiced their concerns with chants of “Hands off Ukraine” and “Hands off the UK”.

Among the protesters was Clarke Reinstein, 73, from Rhode Island, who told the PA news agency he was “disappointed in my fellow Americans” over the election of Mr Trump.

“I’ve been in London for two months and I like being over here because people think a little differently,” he said

“They made a mistake over Brexit – but they didn’t fall over like the Americans have.”

A 37-year-old woman from Philadelphia was draped in the American flag that had been presented to her Second World War veteran grandfather.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, told PA she was protesting because of the “absolute, mind-blowing insipidness” of Mr Trump’s presidency.

“I don’t want to alienate the rest of the world,” she said.

“It’s not going to be useful for anyone in the long run. I felt powerless and I needed to come out and say something.

“I have friends in the United States who are marching in protest, and I wanted to march with them in solidarity.”

She explained that the flag she wore had been given to her grandfather, who served at Cambridgeshire airbase Duxford during the war.

“This is the flag they give a veteran when they pass away,” she said.

“My grandfather fought fascism and now to see it returning, he would be turning in his grave.”

Many of the protesters in the British capital are American expats.

Brent Robertson, 56, from Albuquerque, criticised Mr Trump’s tariffs.

A 25% levy on all foreign cars imported into America came into force on Thursday, and a wider “baseline” 10% tariff on goods imported from around the world kicked in on Saturday morning.

Mr Robertson said: “Stupid is not the word.

“He is shooting himself and all of us as Americans, just so he can make himself look like a tough guy.”