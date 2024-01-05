Person killed on London Underground Tube tracks

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A person has reportedly been killed on the London Underground tracks.

British Transport Police (BTP) said the death was not being treated as suspicious and evidence would be sent to a coroner.

The Circle Line was suspended after the death, and the District Line was partly suspended. There were reports severe delays on the rest of the line.

Police and paramedics were called to Sloane Square Tube station at 12.25pm, following a report of a casualty on the tracks, BTP said.

“Sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” the force added.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

There was no District Line service between Earl’s Court and Embankment on Friday afternoon while emergency services were at the scene, according to The Standard.

TfL warned of severe delays on the rest of the line.