London boroughs which opposed Ulez expansion see biggest pollutant cut – study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

London boroughs which opposed Sir Sadiq Khan’s expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez) have seen the largest reductions in a harmful air pollutant because of the policy, according to a new report.

The City Hall study analysed the estimated reduction of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in 2024 compared with a scenario where the mayor’s extension of the pollution charging zone for vehicles did not happen.

This found the level of decreases were 15.4% in Sutton, 15.3% in both Croydon and Merton, and 15.2% in both Bromley and Harrow.

All these councils expressed their opposition to Labour mayor Sir Sadiq’s decision to expand the zone while Conservative-run Bromley and Harrow were also part of a failed attempt to stop the policy through a judicial review.

Sir Sadiq extended the Ulez from everywhere within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs on August 29 2023, creating the world’s biggest pollution charging zone.

The report found NOx emissions from cars and vans across the whole of outer London were estimated to be 14.0% lower last year than they would have been without Ulez expansion.

For petrol cars to meet the Ulez requirement, they must generally have been first registered after 2005.

Most diesel cars must have been registered after September 2015 to be exempt.

The report found 96.7% of vehicles recorded as being used in outer London in September 2024 were compliant.

That is compared with 90.9% in June 2023, when Sir Sadiq announced his plans to expand the scheme.

Over the same period, the number of non-compliant vehicles detected in London on an average day fell by nearly 100,000.

Most vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards and do not benefit from exemptions are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee for entering the Ulez.

Failing to pay the charge by midnight on the third day following a journey risks incurring a fine.

Analysis of separate Transport for London (TfL) figures by the PA news agency found drivers have been handed nearly £415 million in fines for non-payment of Ulez fees since the scheme expanded.

More than 2.3 million penalty charge notices (PCNs) were issued between August 29 2023 and the end of September 2024.

The total value of these at the point of issue was £414.8 million as the transport body’s PCNs are £180 each, reduced to £90 if paid within 14 days.

Sir Sadiq said: “Today’s report shows that Ulez works, driving down levels of pollution, taking old polluting cars off our roads and bringing cleaner air to millions more Londoners.

“The decision to expand the Ulez was not something I took lightly, but this report shows it was the right one for the health of all Londoners.

“It has been crucial to protect the health of Londoners, support children’s lung growth and reduce the risk of people developing asthma, lung cancer and a host of other health issues related to air pollution.

“With boroughs in outer London seeing some of the biggest reductions in harmful emissions, and London’s deprived communities also seeing greater benefits, this report shows why expanding Ulez London-wide was so important.”

TfL’s director of strategy Christina Calderato said: “Bold and ambitious environmental schemes like the Ulez are pivotal to making tangible long-term air quality improvements to tackle a public health crisis, as shown in this new report.

“Everyone in the capital is now breathing cleaner air because of Ulez.”

The report also found Ulez expansion has had “no negative impact” on footfall or retail and leisure spending in either outer London or across the capital as a whole, while there has been “no notable change in average traffic flow”.

But Colin Smith, leader of Bromley Council, criticised the “one size fits all lunacy” of Ulez expansion, claiming it has “destroyed care networks”, forced people to change jobs, and created a “huge financial expense for people and businesses having to buy new vehicles they didn’t want or need”.

He added that the Mayor would have focused on reducing pollution on the London Underground if he was “genuine with his claim that expanding Ulez was about air quality rather than financially rinsing motorists”.