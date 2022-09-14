Heavy rain to clear as mourners queue to see Queen’s coffin

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mourners lining the streets of London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state endured heavy downpours on Wednesday morning, but the rain clouds are set to clear for the thousands expected to joing the queue to see the monarch’s coffin.

Showers fell across the south of England, including in the capital, ahead of the Queen’s coffin being carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminister Hall.

“In terms of people being outside queueing, really the next 24 hours is likely to see the most unsettled weather before things start to calm down a bit with the high pressure moving in,” said a Met Office spokesperson.

That rain was expected to clear before midday with sunny spells and temperatures of 18C to 20C degrees by the afternoon, and “settled, fine, dry” conditions predicted until next week.

At least 100 people were queuing in the rain near Lambeth Bridge overnight, but that number has been growing through Wednesday and 200,000 people a day are predicted to travel to travel to central London to pay their respects.

Members of the public queue in the rain along the south bank of the River Thames (AFP via Getty Images)

The Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening and remained in the palace’s Bow Room overnight.

People are being warned of very long waiting times to see the Queen laying in state, with queues expected be 30 hours long or more.

“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” guidance posted on the government website warns.

“Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area. You should check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long queues.

“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you.”

The government has also warned of airport-security style checks with one small bag permitted per person and no flowers, photos of other tributes allowed. They have also advised m people to dress appropriately and banned any clothing with offensive or political slogans.

The public will be able to see the late monarch’s laying in state in Westminster Hall, London from 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.