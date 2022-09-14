Heavy rain to clear as mourners queue to see Queen’s coffin
Hundreds waiting to see late monarch’s coffin faced deluges overnight
Mourners lining the streets of London ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s lying in state endured heavy downpours on Wednesday morning, but the rain clouds are set to clear for the thousands expected to joing the queue to see the monarch’s coffin.
Showers fell across the south of England, including in the capital, ahead of the Queen’s coffin being carried from Buckingham Palace to Westminister Hall.
“In terms of people being outside queueing, really the next 24 hours is likely to see the most unsettled weather before things start to calm down a bit with the high pressure moving in,” said a Met Office spokesperson.
That rain was expected to clear before midday with sunny spells and temperatures of 18C to 20C degrees by the afternoon, and “settled, fine, dry” conditions predicted until next week.
At least 100 people were queuing in the rain near Lambeth Bridge overnight, but that number has been growing through Wednesday and 200,000 people a day are predicted to travel to travel to central London to pay their respects.
The Queen’s coffin arrived at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening and remained in the palace’s Bow Room overnight.
People are being warned of very long waiting times to see the Queen laying in state, with queues expected be 30 hours long or more.
“You will need to stand for many hours, possibly overnight, with very little opportunity to sit down as the queue will be continuously moving,” guidance posted on the government website warns.
“Large crowds are expected, and there are likely to be delays on public transport and road closures around the area. You should check ahead, plan accordingly and be prepared for long queues.
“Please consider this before you decide to attend or bring children with you.”
The government has also warned of airport-security style checks with one small bag permitted per person and no flowers, photos of other tributes allowed. They have also advised m people to dress appropriately and banned any clothing with offensive or political slogans.
The public will be able to see the late monarch’s laying in state in Westminster Hall, London from 5pm on Wednesday and it will be open 24 hours a day until 6.30am on Monday 19 September, the day of the Queen’s funeral.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies