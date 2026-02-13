Hand-reared endangered red panda cub takes first steps in new habitat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A hand-reared endangered red panda cub has taken her first steps in her outdoor habitat at a zoo.

Asha was born at Bristol Zoo Project to first-time parents Neora and Laya on June 26 last year.

Her mother Laya suddenly died in September, meaning Asha required hand-rearing and care from keepers.

The cub, who has been supported off-show at the zoo, is now able to explore her outdoor habitat.

Keepers say she is already demonstrating natural behaviours, such as climbing and exploring.

Sarah Gedman, curator of mammals at Bristol Zoo Project, said: “Asha has shown real resilience and curiosity as she continues to develop, and we’re pleased with how well she is adapting.

“While it has been a difficult time following the loss of Laya, our experienced team has been focused on supporting Asha every step of the way, and she is progressing well.

“Watching her confidence grow has been incredibly rewarding for the team, and she’s showing all the signs of a healthy, curious, independent young red panda.”

Red panda are classed as endangered, with their numbers believed to be as low as 2,500 in the wild.

The species, which is native to the eastern Himalayas and south-western China, is threatened by habitat loss and poaching.

As part of breeding efforts, Asha’s father Neora has recently moved from Bristol to Longleat in Wiltshire.