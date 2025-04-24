‘We’ve waited a long time’ – Emma Caldwell’s mother as inquiry judge confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of Emma Caldwell has said her family have “waited a long time” for closure, after a judge was appointed to chair the inquiry into the investigation of her murder.

The family’s lawyer Aamer Anwar said they hope Lord Scott KC will shine a “glaring spotlight” on the actions of police and prosecutors and bring accountability to those who have “blood on their hands”.

Ms Caldwell was murdered in 2005, but it was not until last year that Iain Packer was convicted of her killing along with a slew of sexual offences against other women.

The initial police investigation has drawn criticism for failing to catch Packer, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years two decades after the murder of the 27-year-old.

The inquiry chairman was named as Ms Caldwell’s family met with First Minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Angela Constance on Thursday.

The family had pushed for a judge to be appointed from outside Scotland, however Mr Anwar said a “pragmatic solution” had been reached.

“Lord John Scott is respected for his formidable reputation in fighting for human rights prior to be appointed a Scottish judge,” he said.

“The family wanted a judge who could be trusted to act without fear or favour and shine a glaring spotlight into the heart of policing and the Crown Office in Scotland.

“Margaret Caldwell (Emma’s mother) hopes that Lord Scott will be that judge.”

He said no law officer or senior police officer must dictate the terms of the inquiry, while lawyers and police who “sabotaged the case against Iain Packer” must now face accountability for the “blood on their hands”.

Mr Anwar blamed “a toxic culture of misogyny and police corruption” for the failure to bring Packer to justice earlier.

He said Lord Scott has a reputation for being “outside the circle” among the Scottish judiciary, and the family expect to meet him “as soon as possible”.

Mrs Caldwell, who joined the press conference with Mr Anwar alongside Ms Caldwell’s son Jamie, said she was “happy” with the decision of the inquiry chair.

She added: “I’m hoping things will get going now.

“We’ve waited a long, long time – a long time. And there’s no closure as far as I’m concerned.

“I’ve just had to live with everything. I’m looking forward to the rest – anticipation.”

Announcing the appointment of Lord Scott, Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “In March last year, I announced that there would be a public inquiry into the investigation of Emma’s murder in 2005 to provide answers to the victims and survivors involved and ensure that lessons are learned for the future.

“The other victims, as well as Emma’s mother Margaret and the rest of the family, deserve nothing less after the unbearable loss, pain and grief they have suffered.

“Lord Scott has a strong track record on human rights and I am pleased that someone of his experience, expertise and legal standing will lead this inquiry. Importantly, Emma’s family support his appointment.

“I will now consult Lord Scott on the terms of reference and seek the views of Emma’s family and others on the inquiry’s remit.

“I will update Parliament on the terms of reference and the timescale for the inquiry’s formal setting-up date in due course.”

Lord Scott said: “I am aware of the significant public interest in this inquiry and the importance it holds for Emma Caldwell’s family.

“I will discharge my duties as chair independently, thoroughly and to the best of my ability.”

Packer was found guilty of 33 separate charges, including Miss Caldwell’s murder, 11 rapes and 21 charges including sexual assaults against other women.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later.

Police Scotland have since apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for how the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.

Lord Scott was appointed the chair of a group overseeing Police Scotland’s use of powers during the pandemic, as well as leading thee Scottish Mental Health Law Review.