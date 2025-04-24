Judge appointed to chair Emma Caldwell inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge has been appointed to chair the inquiry into the investigation of the murder of Emma Caldwell.

Lord Scott KC, a judge at the Supreme Courts in Scotland, will chair the inquiry, which was ordered after serial rapist Iain Packer was jailed for the crime

Ms Caldwell was murdered in 2005, but it was not until last year that Packer was convicted of her killing along with a slew of sexual offences against other women.

The initial police investigation has drawn criticism for failing to catch Packer, who was jailed for life with a minimum term of 36 years two decades after the murder of the 27-year-old.

The inquiry chairman was named as Ms Caldwell’s family and their lawyer Aamer Anwar met with First Minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Angela Constance on Thursday.

The family had pushed for a judge to be appointed from outside Scotland, with Mr Anwar saying in a statement in January “only an independent judge outside of the Scottish justice system would suffice” and accusing the Scottish Government of attempting to “impose” a Scottish judge.

He is due to make a statement to the media after the meeting on Thursday.

Announcing the appointment, Ms Constance said: “In March last year, I announced that there would be a public inquiry into the investigation of Emma’s murder in 2005 to provide answers to the victims and survivors involved and ensure that lessons are learned for the future.

“The other victims, as well as Emma’s mother Margaret and the rest of the family, deserve nothing less after the unbearable loss, pain and grief they have suffered.

“Lord Scott has a strong track record on human rights and I am pleased that someone of his experience, expertise and legal standing will lead this inquiry. Importantly, Emma’s family support his appointment.

“I will now consult Lord Scott on the terms of reference and seek the views of Emma’s family and others on the inquiry’s remit.

“I will update Parliament on the terms of reference and the timescale for the inquiry’s formal setting-up date in due course.”

Lord Scott said: “I am aware of the significant public interest in this inquiry and the importance it holds for Emma Caldwell’s family. I will discharge my duties as chair independently, thoroughly and to the best of my ability.

“I come to this role with three years of experience as a judge of the Court of Session and High Court of Justiciary.

“This followed over 20 years in the voluntary sector, primarily in the area of human rights, as well as over 30 years in private practice as a criminal defence lawyer and work in several reviews which scrutinised the use of various powers by the Police Service of Scotland.

“I look forward to discussing the terms of reference with the Cabinet Secretary and to establishing and working with an inquiry team to start our work as soon as possible.”

Packer was found guilty of 33 separate charges, including Miss Caldwell’s murder, 11 rapes and 21 charges including sexual assaults against other women.

Miss Caldwell’s body was found in Limefield Woods, near Roberton, South Lanarkshire, on May 8 2005, more than a month after she went missing in Glasgow.

Police interviewed Packer that June but he was not convicted until almost two decades later.

Police Scotland have since apologised to the family of Miss Caldwell and his other victims for how the original inquiry was handled, saying they were “let down”.

Lord Scott was appointed the chair of a group overseeing Police Scotland’s use of powers during the pandemic, as well as leading thee Scottish Mental Health Law Review.