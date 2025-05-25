Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Starmer government ‘trying to fix wings of a plane while already in flight’, veteran political adviser says

The cross-bench peer and former boss of BP fears the prime minister does not have a proper plan

Athena Stavrou
Sunday 25 May 2025 16:43 BST
John Browne, the cross-bench peer and former boss of BP, was responding to reports of a plot within Labour to oust the PM
John Browne, the cross-bench peer and former boss of BP, was responding to reports of a plot within Labour to oust the PM (Adam Tatton-Reid/Hay Festival)

Veteran political adviser John Browne has described Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership as “trying to fix the wings of an airplane while you’re already in flight,” after The Independent revealed plans of a plot within Labour to oust the PM.

The cross-bench peer and former BP boss was speaking at the 2025 Hay Festival of Literature and Arts, which is partnered with The Independent for the second year running.

He was appearing on a panel alongside climate expert Friederike Otto and leading women’s rights lawyer Harriet Wistrich, as part of the festival’s daily “News Review” event, chaired by The Independent’s chief book critic Martin Chilton.

Responding to The Independent’s report on disquiet within Labour over Sir Keir’s premiership, Lord Browne, who advised five prime ministers including Margaret Thatcher and Tony Blair, said the government should counteract “uncertainty” with a plan.

“And I mean a plan, not just a vision,” he said. “I was surprised that, despite the number of experienced people in government, it wasn't evidently clear that this particular administration came in with a plan.

“It's very difficult when you're trying to fix the wings of an airplane while you’re already in flight – and that is a really dangerous thing to do.

“Let’s see, maybe it’s early days and maybe the learning will take place during the process of government.”

Keir Starmer’s turbulent first 10 months as prime minister have prompted growing questions about his leadership
Keir Starmer’s turbulent first 10 months as prime minister have prompted growing questions about his leadership (PA Wire)

The comments come after The Independent revealed that a large number of MPs from the so-called “soft left” of the party are organising to try to force a change of direction within the party.

Sir Keir’s turbulent first 10 months as prime minister have prompted growing questions about his leadership, magnified by the party’s recent losses at local elections, in which they lost two-thirds of the council seats they had in 2021.

He has also sparked controversy over his stance on migration, welfare cuts and the decision to cut winter fuel payments.

Browne said the government should counteract ‘uncertainty’ with a plan
Browne said the government should counteract ‘uncertainty’ with a plan (Adam Tatton-Reid/Hay Festival)

During Sunday morning’s event, the panel discussed a wide range of topics inspired by the day’s headlines, including climate policy around the world, the Post Office scandal, and violence against women and girls (VAWG).

Ms Wistrich, founder and director of the Centre for Women's Justice, told the audience that the government’s progress on VAWG targets had been “disappointing”, while Ms Otto warned Donald Trump’s cuts to US meteorologist jobs could cost lives in parts of the country.

Spread over 11 days, the 38th spring edition of the annual cultural event is set in Hay-on-Wye, the idyllic and picturesque “Town of Books”. Among the star-studded lineup are Mary Trump, Michael Sheen and Jameela Jamil.

The Independent has partnered with the festival once again to host “The News Review”, a series of panels where our journalists explore current affairs with leading figures from politics, science, the arts and comedy every morning.

