Lord Sugar uses rare contribution in Parliament for bizarre BBC iPlayer rant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lord Sugar, the star of The Apprentice, has used a rare parliamentary intervention to express his frustration over being unable to access BBC iPlayer from abroad.

The billionaire entrepreneur, who fronts the reality business series, highlighted his status as a TV licence fee payer.

He called on ministers to 'have a word' with the corporation to address the persistent difficulties with its on-demand streaming platform.

The independent crossbencher revealed he had resorted to using virtual private network (VPN) services to bypass geographical restrictions, but claimed the BBC had 'gone out of their way' to block such connections.

The Amstrad computer founder argued the corporation had the technology to address the issue and enable people to access content through their normal log-in.

Due to rights agreements, iPlayer users need to be in the UK to stream and download BBC programmes.

The latest three series of The Apprentice are currently available to domestic viewers on the service.

Lord Sugar’s intervention at Westminster is notable as he seldom takes part in parliamentary proceedings, for which he has previously faced criticism.

According to the parliamentary record, his last spoken contribution in the Lords was nearly seven years ago in October 2018.

open image in gallery Lord Sugar presents The Apprentice on the BBC (PA/Ian West) ( PA Archive )

It also shows the independent crossbencher has not voted since 2017 and has never asked a written question.

Speaking in the upper chamber, Lord Sugar said: “I am, like most of you here, a licence fee payer of the BBC and I get very frustrated that I’m unable to access the content of, for example, BBC iPlayer, and have resorted to using VPN services to do so.

“Now, the thing is, the BBC have gone out of their way to block the use of VPN.

“But what I would like to ask the minister is whether he could have a word with them to allow us to log in using our details?

“I recognise that some of the content there is not for broadcast outside of the UK, but, nevertheless, they have the technology to work out how to deal with that.”

Responding, Labour frontbencher Lord Leong promised to raise the matter with his ministerial colleagues at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.