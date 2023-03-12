Lorry crashes into a row of houses in Essex killing a man

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has died after a lorry smashed into a row of houses in Purfleet, Essex.

Emergency services were called to Jarrah Cottages on London Road, following reports of a serious collision involving a heavy goods vehicle.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics and the public.

His family has been informed and no other people were injured in the collision.

Essex Police, East of England Ambulance Service, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to deal with the crash.

The road remains partially closed with temporary traffic lights in place in the immediate vicinity of the collision.

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: “We continue to work with partners whilst an assessment is made by specialists on how best to recover the vehicle.”

Thurrock Council is offering support to those affected.

Officers investigating the collision are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.

An investigation into what caused the collision is now underway.

A file is being prepared for the coroner.

Essex Police said please quote 706 of 10 March when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.