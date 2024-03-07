Huge £15m Lotto jackpot prize claimed

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A claim has been received on a £15 million Lottojackpot prize.

Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said it received the claim for the mammoth jackpot from a single ticket-holder in the special Lotto “Must Be Won” draw on March 2.

The claim is to go through a process of validation, which includes checks to ensure the terms and conditions of the game have been followed.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re over the moon that this fantastic Lotto jackpot prize has now been claimed.

“Winning a Lotto jackpot is the stuff that dreams are made of, just imagine the possibilities for this lucky ticket-holder with a whopping £15,000,000 ready to help turn some of their dreams into reality.

“We will now focus on supporting this latest Lotto jackpot-winning ticket-holder through the process and helping them start to enjoy their truly life-changing win.”

Once the ticket has been validated, it will be up to the ticket-holder to decide if they would like to share their identity publicly.

Saturday’s Lotto jackpot is an estimated £4 million after no ticket-holders matched all six main numbers in the midweek draw.

One player matched five of the six numbers and the bonus to win £1 million, while 30 people matched five of six to get £1,750 each.

The winning Lotto numbers were 07, 11, 32, 37, 48 and 58 and the bonus number was 28.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Lancelot were used.

No-one matched five of five numbers in Lotto HotPicks to win £350,000.

Five players matched four of five numbers – which are the same as for the Lotto draw – to win £13,000 each.

One player scooped the £500,000 Thunderball prize for matching five numbers and the Thunderball.

Four ticket-holders matched five numbers to win £5,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 18, 19, 23, 28 and 29 and the Thunderball was 03.