Lottery ticket winner loses out on becoming a millionaire due to competition rules

The winner of lottery ticket has missed out on becoming a millionaire.

The £1 million ticket from Wales has now gone over the timescale to claim their prize.

The winning EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker ticket was bought in Rhondda Cynon Taf on April 16, the National Lottery said.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “Unfortunately, I can confirm that the ticket-holder did not come forward within the deadline to claim their prize and has now sadly missed out on this substantial amount of money.

“However, the money will now add to the £30 million raised each week for National Lottery-funded projects.”

Several projects in Rhondda Cynon Taf have benefited from National Lottery funding in the past, including the Rhondda Hearing Impaired Support Group, which was awarded a £18,025 grant in May this year.

However, the ticket-holder failed to claim their prize before the 180-day deadline was up on Sunday.

The National Lottery had urged players to double-check their tickets for the winning code, but no-one stepped forward.

It comes after a lucky ticket-holder scooped a “life-changing” £7.4 million prize in Saturday’s Lotto draw, with Wednesday’s jackpot an estimated £2 million.

Two players both won a £1 million prize after matching five out of six numbers and the bonus ball.

A £1 million lottery ticket has gone unclaimed in Wales (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

The winning Lotto numbers were 02, 11, 13, 17, 39, 41, and the bonus number was 37. Draw machine Merlin and set of balls 9 were used.

Andy Carter said at the time: “Amazing news, one lucky ticket-holder has won tonight’s £7.4m jackpot.

“What an incredible, life-changing moment for this lucky Lotto winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s winner.”

Nobody won the top £350,000 prize for matching five out of five numbers in the Lotto Hotpicks – which uses the same numbers – but five players did win £13,000 by matching four out of five numbers.

In Saturday’s Thunderball draw, no-one won the top £500,000 prize for matching five numbers and the Thunderball, but one player won £5,000 for matching five numbers.

The Thunderball numbers were 10, 12, 19, 33, 34, and the Thunderball was 03.