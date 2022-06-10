UK’s biggest lottery winners buy used Volvo estate as first purchase

Neighbours aren’t surprised the couple chose a humble car for their first splurge

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Friday 10 June 2022 11:05
Britain’s biggest jackpot winners have reportedly bought a used Volvo in their first treat since winning the £184 million lottery prize.

Gloucestershire couple, Joe and Jess Thwaite, spent £38,000 from their EuroMillions win on a grey Volve V60 after Mr Thwaite admitted he is not “a great car person”.

Neighbours of the lucky couple told The Sun that they are not surprised by the pair’s modest choice of wheels.

One neighbour said: “They’re mega lottery winners but first and foremost they’re down-to-earth people who have worked hard their whole lives.

“The car is smart, respectable and sensible - just like Joe and Jess.”

Mr Thwaite is a communications sales engineer but the 49-year-old handed in his notice after winning with a Lucky Dip ticket on May 10 this year.

His wife, 44, runs a hairdressing salon with her sister, and the couple have two primary school-aged children.

Since winning the record-breaking £184,262,899, they have been enjoying a budgetless search for homes on RightMove.

When asked if he had set as an upper price limit, Mr Thwaite said: “I don’t know, I think I got up to about £7 million and then I just thought I was being stupid. I thought ‘what are you doing?’”

“It was just for fun because we thought it wasn’t real. He just played for a minute and just dreamed for a minute,” Ms Thwaite said.

When the couple received the life-changing news, Ms Thwaite said: “The win gives us time to dream, which we haven’t had before. We’ve had one week to think about this and we now have time to share lots of experiences and go on adventures with our family and friends.

“Our two children have always talked about going to Hawaii, I’ve no idea why, but we can now make that dream come true.”

