The man who bought the ticket that scooped the largest lottery jackpot in UK history waited until his alarm went off to tell his wife they had won £184m

Joe Thwaite browsed property site Rightmove whilst he waited for Jess Thwaite to wake up, switching off the price filter for the first time.

The couple., from Gloucestershire, won more than £184 million in the EuroMillions last week becoming the biggest lottery winners the country has seen.

They have been married for 11 years, and share two children who are of primary-school age. Mr Thwaite also has two children studying at university from a previous marriage.

He works as a communication sales engineer while Mrs Thwaite runs a hairdressing salon with her sister.

Mr Thwaite, 49, bought the winning ticket on the afternoon of last Tuesday’s draw via the National lottery app, and woke up to an email the next morning.

Joe Thwaite bought the winning ticket on the afternoon of the draw (Tom Wren/SWNS)

He said: "I looked it up and saw we’d won. I saw how much and I didn’t know what to do. I couldn’t go back to sleep.

"I didn’t want to wake Jess up so I just laid there for what seemed like forever. I spent some time searching for property with no budget limit, which was a novelty!"

Their win on Tuesday marks the second EuroMillions jackpot bagged in the UK this year, with an anonymous player winning £10.9 million from a draw in February.

Mr and Ms Thwaite’s ticket matched all seven numbers plus the lucky star to win £184,262,899,10.

The winning numbers were 3, 25, 27, 28 and 29, and lucky star numbers 4 and 9.

Only 14 players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100m, with the previous record-holder an anonymous winner of £170m in October 2019.

More to follow...