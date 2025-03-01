Two ticket-holders win £1.9m each in Saturday’s Lotto draw
No-one claimed the top prize for the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.
Two ticket-holders have won £1.9 million each in Saturday’s Lotto draw.
The winning numbers were 06, 11, 14, 19, 41, 43 and the bonus number was 53.
The winners matched the six main numbers.
Andy Carter of Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said: “We have some wonderful news – two ticket-holders have shared tonight’s £3.8 million Lotto jackpot.
“That makes it five Lotto jackpot winners in the space of a few days, after three lucky players each won a £1.7 million share of the £5.3 million jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw.
“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”
Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is £2 million.
Set of balls four and draw machine Guinevere were used on Saturday.
The winning Thunderball numbers were 02, 03, 17, 21, 28 and the Thunderball number was 01.
No-one won the £500,000 top prize by matching five numbers plus the Thunderball.