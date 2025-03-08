Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot an estimated £5.3m after no weekend winners
The winning numbers for Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto draw were 01, 19, 29, 33, 42 and 44, and the bonus number was 21.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot will be an estimated £5.3 million after no player scooped the weekend top prize.
The winning numbers for Saturday’s National Lottery Lotto draw were 01, 19, 29, 33, 42 and 44, and the bonus number was 21.
Set of balls five and draw machine Guinevere were used.
Two players won £1 million each after matching five out of six numbers as well as the bonus ball.
No one won the Lotto HotPicks jackpot of £350,000.
HotPicks uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw and one player matched four of five numbers to win £13,000.
In Thunderball, Saturday’s winning numbers were 12, 25, 28, 30 and 31, and the Thunderball number was 02.
Two ticket-holders scooped the top prize of £500,000 by matching all five numbers and the Thunderball.