Lucky Lottery ticketholder becomes millionaire while 15 players win £100k

One lucky ticketholder was made a millionaire in Saturday’s “must be won” lottery, while 15 players bagged £100,000 in a special draw.

Each prize was boosted in the weekend rolldown and Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated £2 million.

Those who bought two or more lines for Saturday’s Lotto were entered into an online promotion for 15 people to take home £100,000.

No ticket-holders matched all six main numbers for the top prize but one matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1,249,806.

There were 48 players who each won £10,423 after matching five of the six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 26, 36, 49, 53, 54 and the bonus number was 10.

No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks to claim £350,000, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, and no-one matched four numbers to claim £13,000.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 01, 03, 14, 20, 26 and the Thunderball number was 06.

No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize but four ticket-holders scooped £5,000 by matching five numbers.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ advisor at Allwyn, operator of The National Lottery, said, “What an exciting time for Lotto players, as there has been a big jackpot Rolldown in tonight’s incredible £15 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ draw.

“This has resulted in one new millionaire being created, after one lucky ticket-holder matched five main numbers and the Bonus Ball to win £1.2 million. As no ticket-holder won the jackpot, the prize is shared between all the other winners.

“If that wasn’t enough, an additional 15 lucky Lotto players have landed a £100,000 prize each in this special Lotto draw.

“Huge congratulations to all!

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s big winners.”