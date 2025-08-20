Six ticket-holders scoop £1 million each in midweek Lotto jackpot rollover

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six lucky ticket-holders have won £1 million each after no player scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s National Lottery draw.

The jackpot for Saturday’s draw now stands at an estimated £7.2 million after the midweek Lotto rollover.

While no one matched all six main numbers, six players netted £1 million after matching five out of six numbers plus the bonus number.

Another 45 players scooped £1,750 each by matching five of six numbers.

The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 09, 10, 32, 44, 55 and the bonus number was 49.

The Lotto HotPicks top prize of £350,000 was also missed after no player matched all five numbers.

Two players won £13,000 each after matching four out of five numbers.

The Lotto HotPicks winning numbers are the same as the Lotto draw.

In Thunderball, the winning numbers were 09, 13, 20, 25, 33 and the Thunderball number was 09.

No one took the £500,000 top Thunderball prize by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

And no player scored the second Thunderball prize of £5,000 by matching five numbers, but 39 ticket-holders won £250 after matching four numbers plus the Thunderball.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery, said: “Fantastic news, six ticket-holders have won a fantastic £1 million each after matching five main numbers and the bonus ball, as tonight’s Lotto jackpot rolled over.

“What a fantastic win just in time for a last-minute summer holiday.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are one of tonight’s lucky winners.”