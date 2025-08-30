Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £5m after no Saturday winner

No player matched all six numbers meaning the top prize was missed.

Rosie Shead
Saturday 30 August 2025 21:27 BST
The top Lotto prize has gone unclaimed (Allwyn/PA)
The top Lotto prize has gone unclaimed (Allwyn/PA) (PA Media)

Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot is estimated at £5 million after no player scooped Saturday’s top prize, the National Lottery has said.

The winning Lotto numbers for Saturday’s draw were 06, 10, 19, 20, 43, 59 and the bonus number was 16.

No player matched all six numbers, meaning the top prize was missed.

Three ticket holders matched five out of six numbers, winning £1 million each.

In Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, no players matched all five numbers to win the £350,000 top prize.

Ten players matched four out of five numbers to win £13,000 each.

The winning Thunderball numbers for Saturday were 07, 18, 24, 28, 31 and the Thunderball number was 08.

No player matched five numbers plus the Thunderball to win £500,000.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in