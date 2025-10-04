Lucky Lotto player scoops life-changing £10.6m jackpot

It is a special night for lucky Lotto ticket-holder after they won the jackpot on Saturday.
The winner scooped the £10.6 million Lotto jackpot in the draw.
The winner numbers were 06, 08, 12, 33, 49, 59 and the bonus number was 42.
No one matched five numbers and the bonus ball to win £1 million, but 78 players won £1,750 after matching five of the six numbers.
It means that Wednesday’s jackpot will be an estimated £2m.
According to the National Lottery, the chance of matching all six numbers is 1 in 45,057,474 .
No players matched all five numbers to win the Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, but six matched four numbers to claim £13,000.
The winning Thunderball numbers were: 12, 13, 15, 22, 23 and the Thunderball number was 11.
No players matched five numbers and the Thunderball to scoop the £500,000 top prize, and there were three who scooped £5,000 for matching five numbers.
The Lotto draw is held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Previous winners include 60-year-old lorry driver Gary MacDonald, who won £5.2m earlier this year, who splashed out first on a brand new vacuum cleaner. Also this year, Terry Gillings, a builder from Durham, won £1m.
Saturday’s win comes after a single UK ticket-holder won the £26 million EuroMillions jackpot on Friday night.
