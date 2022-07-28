Royal family leads VE Day commemorations from Buckingham Palace balcony

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony hosted the royal family’s VE Day commemorations 80 years after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.

The historic moment saw thousands flock to The Mall in 1945 and the scenes were repeated on Monday as crowds gathered to greet the King and Queen and watch an RAF flypast after an armed forces parade through the capital.

Members of the monarchy sat with veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women, including Nato allies, marched past in recognition of those who served to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime and bring peace to Europe.

Later the King stepped on to the balcony with the Queen and was joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, to acknowledge the cheers of well-wishers and watch the aerial display led by a Second World War-era Lancaster bomber.

The King’s naval No.1 dress uniform reflected the outfit worn by his grandfather George VI on VE Day – May 8 1945 – who with the Queen Mother made eight balcony appearances to satisfy boisterous crowds at the palace gates.

Planes roared overhead during the aerial display and William chatted to son George, while Louis was seen moving his head from side to side apparently trying to get a better sight of the planes.

Louis, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday, seems to revel in these public moments and pulled a face of awe as the RAF aircraft flew overhead.

At one point the Waleses, except Charlotte, leaned to the left as the planes, featuring workhorses like a C-17 Globemaster alongside Typhoon FGR4 fighters, flew down The Mall, with the Red Arrows providing the finale.