Royal family leads VE Day commemorations from Buckingham Palace balcony

Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony hosted the royal family’s VE Day commemorations 80 years after King George VI first marked the Second World War’s end from the same spot.

The historic moment saw thousands flock to The Mall in 1945 and the scenes were repeated on Monday as crowds gathered to greet the King and Queen and watch an RAF flypast after an armed forces parade through the capital.

Members of the monarchy, including the Waleses and their children, sat with veterans as the current crop of servicemen and women, including Nato allies, marched past in recognition of those who served to defeat Hitler’s Nazi regime and bring peace to Europe.

Prince Louis, who in past public appearances has stolen the show, did not disappoint royal fans, pulling faces as jets thundered overhead, and during the parade stuck out his tongue and playfully tried to get his father’s attention.

When the King and Queen stepped onto the balcony, joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Louis, they acknowledged the cheers of well-wishers and watched a Second World War-era Lancaster bomber lead the aerial display.

The King’s naval No.1 dress uniform reflected the outfit worn by his grandfather George VI on VE Day – May 8 1945 – who with the Queen Mother made eight balcony appearances to satisfy boisterous crowds at the palace gates.

Planes roared overhead during the aerial display and William chatted to son George, while Louis was seen moving his head from side to side apparently trying to get a better sight of the planes.

Louis, who recently celebrated his seventh birthday, seems to revel in these public moments and pulled a face of awe as the RAF aircraft flew overhead.

At one point the Waleses, except Charlotte, leaned to the left as the planes, featuring workhorses like a C-17 Globemaster alongside Typhoon FGR4 fighters, flew down The Mall, with the Red Arrows providing the finale.

The public appearance of George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, aged seven, is a rare event and George, a future king, later joined his parents when they met veterans at a palace tea party hosted by the King and Queen.

The afternoon reception is thought to be only a handful of times he has taken part in an official event without his siblings, with George joining his parents in 2022 for the Wimbledon Men’s Final and he was taken by William to the Champions League football final at Wembley last summer.

During the tea reception, William told 101-year-old Alfred Littlefield his son George was “interested” in learning about veterans, said his granddaughter Samantha Davidson, 58, from Denmead in Hampshire.

Louis did not appear fazed by events as he sat with his family watching the parade of 1,300 servicemen and women along The Mall.

He was seen holding on to William’s gold aiguillettes, the braided loops hanging from his shoulder of his RAF No.1 uniform, and sticking out his hands palms up as if he was testing for rain, which later fell.

When the Waleses arrived and departed they shook hands with veterans sat with them, and their children greeted Royal British Legion veteran Bernard Morgan who was sat next to Kate and showed her photographs.

Charles was sat next to Joy Trew, 98, who served as a wireless operator after enlisting in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force aged 17 in 1944.

The veteran who was sat in a wheelchair with a blanket on her lap said about the King “He bent down and tucked me in,” to prevent her getting chilly.

Also among the royal party were the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence and Duke of Kent a cousin of Queen Elizabeth II.